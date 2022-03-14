UHS DECA Students advance to International Competition

On March 11 and 12 the Urbana High School DECA Chapter took 18 students to Columbus to compete against over 2,000 of Ohio DECA’s best students. 16 of the 18 students were crowned state finalists, 14 of the 18 placed among the top 10 in the state, and 6 students took home 2nd place honors and qualified for DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, Georgia. Those students will compete amongst 10,000 DECA students from across all 50 states and Canada, Guam, Puerto Rico, and Germany. The following are the results and events for all competitors:

-Riley Johnson – Business Growth Plan, 2nd place

-Duke Buckalew and Marah Donahoe – Community Awareness Project – 2nd place

-Laken Ridgwell, Justin Rutan and Grace Ullom – Financial Literacy Project – 2nd place

-Erika Arnett, Gracie Hower and Emily Skelley – Community Giving Project – 6th place

-Jenna White – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Service – 6th place

-Ellie Caldwell and Kyle Rooney – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Product – 8th place

-Zach Hoskins and Jeremiah Trainer – Financial Services Team Decision Making – 9th place

-Otto Johnson and Max Keely – Business Law & Ethics Team Decision Making – 11th place

-Emma Keely and Anna Selvaggio – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Event – Participants

Pictured from left (front row) are Kyle Rooney, Zach Hoskins, Jeremiah Trainer, Jenna White, Anna Selvaggio, Emma Keely; (Second row) Max Keely, Otto Johnson, Duke Buckalew, Marah Donahoe, Ellie Caldwell, Emily Skelley; (Third row) Grace Ullom, Laken Ridgwell, Justin Rutan, Gracie Hower, Erika Arnett. Not pictured – Riley Johnson

Pictured Duke Buckalew and Marah Donahoe. The duo took home second place and qualified for ICDC with their Community Awareness Project over Mental Health & Anxiety. The team hosted a mental health week at UHS that concluded with a mental health fair. During this week students were educated on anxiety and given the opportunity to find and speak with local resources that can provide help.

Pictured from right to left is the team of Laken Ridgwell, Justin Rutan and Grace Ullom, who took home second place and qualified for ICDC in the Finacial Literacy Project event. The trio worked with OSU Extension office Program Assistant Kiley Horn and implemented their “Real Money, Real World” program at UHS. During this event, UHS students were educated on personal financial management.

Pictured are all the UHS students who placed in the top 10 of their event. From left, front row – Kyle Rooney, Duke Buckalew, Marah Donahoe; middle row – Jenna White, Ellie Caldwell, Laken Ridgwell, Grace Ullom; back row – Jeremiah Trainer, Zach Hoskins, Emily Skelley, Gracie Hower, Erika Arnett, Justin Rutan.