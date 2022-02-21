Farmers and Merchants State Bank sponsors 4-H Activities Building

Farmers and Merchants State Bank (formerly Perpetual Federal Savings Bank) recently provided a donation of $5,000 to the Champaign County Fair Board for the ongoing maintenance of the 4-H Activities Building.

Perpetual was an ongoing supporter of the Champaign County Fair Board and the 4-H Activities Building for a number of years and Farmers and Merchants intends to continue that historical support as well as becoming a more active supporter of the Champaign County Fair.

Farmers and Merchants State Bank is a Top 100 Ag Bank according to the American Bankers Association. They offer a full array of land, equipment, and operating line of credit loans.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_fair.jpg Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from Farmers & Merchants State Bank

