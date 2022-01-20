Time to test homes for radon

Champaign Health District (CHD) is working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in a nationwide campaign to educate Americans about the dangers of radon exposure and to encourage them to take action to protect their homes and families.

In our community, Champaign Health District is promoting radon awareness during National Radon Action Month in January.

Radon levels are well above the national average. Radon is a naturally occurring, invisible, odorless, tasteless gas that is dispersed in outdoor air, but which can reach harmful levels when trapped in buildings. Scientists have long been concerned about the health risk of radon, but never before has there been such overwhelming proof that exposure to elevated levels of radon causes lung cancer in humans.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that radon is responsible for more than 20,000 lung cancer deaths per year. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. after smoking and the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers.

“However,” says Steve Moore from Champaign Health District, “because you can’t see or smell radon, people tend to downplay the health effects and ignore the possibility that there might be a silent killer in their homes.”

Testing homes for elevated levels of radon is the first step of a solution. Radon problems can be fixed by qualified contractors for a cost similar to that of many common home repairs such as painting or having a new water heater installed.

Champaign Health District urges Champaign County residents to take action during this year’s National Radon Action Month by testing their homes for radon. Radon poses a serious threat to our community’s health but there is a straightforward solution.

For more information on radon, radon testing, mitigation, and radon-resistant new construction, call Champaign Health District at 937-484-1606 or visit our Website at www.champaignhd.com/radon, or visit EPA’s National Radon Action Month Website at www.epa.gov/radon or Ohio Department of Health Indoor Radon Program www.odh.ohio.gov.

This graphic shows the ways radon can enter a home.

Silent killer is the second leading cause of lung cancer in U.S.