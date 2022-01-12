Triad’s 2022 Snowball Court

Triad honored its 2022 Snowball Court on Friday night. Pictured are (front row – left to right): Hailey Hunter, Luke Ford, Paige Davis, Kylie Hunter, Mason Harper, Snowball Queen Lillian Hill, Snowball King Ayden Spriggs, Carson Manley, Morgan Swaitek, Angel Penhorwood and Joe Williams. In back row are Sophia Smith and Eli Holland. Attendant Xavier Spain is not pictured.

Triad honored its 2022 Snowball Court on Friday night. Pictured are (front row – left to right): Hailey Hunter, Luke Ford, Paige Davis, Kylie Hunter, Mason Harper, Snowball Queen Lillian Hill, Snowball King Ayden Spriggs, Carson Manley, Morgan Swaitek, Angel Penhorwood and Joe Williams. In back row are Sophia Smith and Eli Holland. Attendant Xavier Spain is not pictured.