YMCA Christmas festivities to be held Dec. 4

The Champaign Family YMCA would like to invite the community to attend the Family Christmas Festival. It is this Saturday, December 4 from 5-8 p.m. Santa will be in attendance. There will also be cookie decorating, a baked goods walk, and a performance by the Urbana Elementary Choir for entertainment. The Christmas party is free to attend, and you do not have to be a member to join in the festivities. As a special holiday bonus, we will be waiving all joining fees for anyone who purchases a membership on Saturday.

The Champaign Family YMCA would like to invite the community to attend the Family Christmas Festival. It is this Saturday, December 4 from 5-8 p.m. Santa will be in attendance. There will also be cookie decorating, a baked goods walk, and a performance by the Urbana Elementary Choir for entertainment. The Christmas party is free to attend, and you do not have to be a member to join in the festivities. As a special holiday bonus, we will be waiving all joining fees for anyone who purchases a membership on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_Christmas-picture-1.jpg The Champaign Family YMCA would like to invite the community to attend the Family Christmas Festival. It is this Saturday, December 4 from 5-8 p.m. Santa will be in attendance. There will also be cookie decorating, a baked goods walk, and a performance by the Urbana Elementary Choir for entertainment. The Christmas party is free to attend, and you do not have to be a member to join in the festivities. As a special holiday bonus, we will be waiving all joining fees for anyone who purchases a membership on Saturday. Submitted photo