The windows of Civil War

Editor’s note: This is one in a series of historical articles about Champaign County’s part in the Civil War. The articles are leading up to a re-dedication ceremony for the Man on the Monument in Urbana on December 5 at 3 p.m.

URBANA – The First Presbyterian Church in Urbana has a Civil War window in the balcony at the back of the sanctuary. It is part of a group of three windows. The window, dedicated to William M. Patrick, depicts a campground scene. The circle at the top of the window has two swords and a wreath. The lettering stands for G. Company, 3rd Regiment, Ohio Volunteer Corp.

At the bottom of the window are the words “In memory of William M. Patrick, August 3, 1862.”

It is possible that his regiment was in West Virginia at the time of his death, and the scene depicted in glass is that encampment.

WOODSTOCK – Rev. George Messenger and his congregation built The First Universalist Church in Woodstock in June of 1844. The second and present building was built in 1895.

The front window of the church memorializes the men of the 66th Ohio Volunteer Infantry recruited from Champaign County during the Civil War. Woodstock, in Rush Township, contributed more of its sons to the Union cause, per capita, than any other community in the county. One of those sons was Oliver P. Colwell who was awarded the Medal of Honor in February of 1865 and is buried in the Woodstock Cemetery.

Submitted story

