Champaign YMCA kicks off annual auction

The Champaign Family YMCA kicked off its annual Invest in Youth Silent Auction with a lead gift of $5,000 from Farmers & Merchants State Bank.

“F&M is pleased to provide this lead gift towards the Invest in Youth Silent Auction,” said Chris Phelps, Community President. We believe that our community bank is only as strong as the community it serves and, we want to do whatever we can to make Champaign County a better place to live, work, and play.”

Thanks to community support, the Champaign Family YMCA helped more than 300 families and provided over $86,000 in scholarships in the past year. Every dollar raised via the Invest in Youth Silent Auction goes directly toward providing YMCA memberships to qualifying families and youth.

The Champaign Family YMCA’s annual Invest in Youth Silent Auction is virtual.

The online auction starts December 4 and concludes at 6 p.m. on December 13. The public is invited to view and bid on all items (displayed in the Y’s lobby and online at champaignfamilyymca.org), including gift baskets, tickets, toys, games and handmade goods. It’s free to bid and join in the fun.

To donate an item or gift a youth membership, please email Y Sports & Program Director Zack Huff (zhuff@champymca.org) or call the Y (937-653-9622).

Pictured are Zack Huff – YMCA Sports & Program Director; Polly Long – YMCA Board member; Brett Baumeister – Regional President for F&M State Bank; Chris Phelps, SVP/Community President for F&M State bank; Paul Waldsmith, Y CEO; and Melanie Bahan, YMCA administrator. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/11/web1_invest.jpg Pictured are Zack Huff – YMCA Sports & Program Director; Polly Long – YMCA Board member; Brett Baumeister – Regional President for F&M State Bank; Chris Phelps, SVP/Community President for F&M State bank; Paul Waldsmith, Y CEO; and Melanie Bahan, YMCA administrator. Submitted photo

Info from Champaign Family YMCA

