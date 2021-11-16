Civil War in spotlight this year

Shown in uniform is Jared Shank, local historian, directing a Cemetery Walk in St. Paris Evergreen Cemetery. The tour recognized Civil War veterans buried in Evergreen Cemetery and also mentioned a Confederate soldier buried there. Readings from personal journals and letters gave an inside look at the emotions and traumas of the war and the conditions under which they fought. The event was part of the 150th Celebration of Man on the Monument educational series focusing on the veterans of St. Paris. The re-dedication of the Man on the Monument standing in Urbana’s square will be held Dec. 5, 2021 at 3 p.m.

