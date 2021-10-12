Urbana FFA members place in soil judging

In urban soil judging, students must judge the soil based on four different categories. These categories include buildings with basements, septic tanks and absorption fields, driveways and local roads, as well as lawns, gardens and landscaping. Urbana competed at the county contest and placed 2nd with Faith Denkewalter in 4th, Marah Kerns in 5th and McKayla Mills in 8th.

In the rural contest, students judge the soil based on agricultural properties and have to determine whether the soil is suitable for agricultural crops. Urbana placed 2nd in this contest with Jonathan Hildebrand in 2nd place, Bryce Stambaugh in 5th, Sam Wilhelm in 6th, Nathan Deere in 15th, and Zaiden Johnson in 20th place.

The Urbana FFA also competed at the district soil judging career development event in Logan County on September 26th. The Urbana Urban team placed 11th overall, with Marah Kerns as 15th individual and Faith Denkewalter as 16th individual. There were a total of 14 teams and 62 individuals.

Urbana placed 3rd in the rural contest with 18 teams and 86 individuals. Jonathan Hildebrand placed 2nd, Nathan Deere placed 14th, Sam Wilhelm placed 24th, Zaiden Johnson placed 27th and Bryce Stambaugh placed 31st. Because the rural team was in the top 5, they will be moving on to the state soils contest.

From left to right are Jonathan Hildebrand, Zaiden Johnson, Bryce Stambaugh, Nathan Deere, and Sam Wilhelm. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_FFA1.jpg From left to right are Jonathan Hildebrand, Zaiden Johnson, Bryce Stambaugh, Nathan Deere, and Sam Wilhelm. From left to right are McKayla Mills, Faith Denkewalter, and Marah Kerns. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_FFA2.jpg From left to right are McKayla Mills, Faith Denkewalter, and Marah Kerns.

Submitted by Marah Kerns Urbana FFA Reporter

Info from Urbana FFA.

