Little Free Library Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

On Monday, September 27, the Champaign Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for the Aktion Club of Champaign County’s new little free library. The newest little free library is located at 330 West Twain Ave in Urbana. For more information visit: www.littlefreelibrary.org or https://www.facebook.com/ChampOhKiwanis. Pictured right to left: Jenny White, Julien Jones, Danny Parker, Jeff Coaty, Joe Glismann, Mary Kay Snyder, Bill Bean, Darlene Caudill, Gracelyn Phillips, and Kaylee Jones. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_aktion-club-rc.jpg On Monday, September 27, the Champaign Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for the Aktion Club of Champaign County’s new little free library. The newest little free library is located at 330 West Twain Ave in Urbana. For more information visit: www.littlefreelibrary.org or https://www.facebook.com/ChampOhKiwanis. Pictured right to left: Jenny White, Julien Jones, Danny Parker, Jeff Coaty, Joe Glismann, Mary Kay Snyder, Bill Bean, Darlene Caudill, Gracelyn Phillips, and Kaylee Jones. Submitted photo