Final call for annual CCPA train trip

Last call for joining the Champaign County Preservation Alliance on their annual train trip, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.

Don’t miss your chance to ride the vintage train which will travel from St. Paris north through Quincy and Maplewood and return to St. Paris. The trip lasts 90-120 minutes and will cross the Great Miami River on a 1,200-foot railroad trestle sitting 110 feet above the river.

Three trips are offered – 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m., and all tickets are $20 per person/seat. Children under 2 years of age may ride on an adult’s lap at no charge.

Tickets are available online at www.ccpapreserveohio.org or at the Chamber of Commerce office, 127 W. Court Street, Urbana.

“I would urge you to get your tickets immediately as we are almost sold out,” said Sandy Gonzalez, publicity chairman.

The vintage train is not air-conditioned and is not handicap-accessible – due to the height of the boarding steps it is recommended only for agile individuals. Also, due to safety issues, no wheelchairs or pets are allowed.

Boarding of the train will be along the tracks just north of U.S. 36 at the east edge of St. Paris. Turn onto N. Huffman Drive and park at the Huffman Drive Ball Field – 316 N. Huffman Dr., St. Paris. Follow the signs for easy access. A host/hostess will be in each car and bottled water and snacks will be available for purchase. A conductor and two EMTs will be on each ride.

Ticket holders must be in line 20 minutes prior to departure or the seats are forfeited with no refunds. Seats are not assigned and families are urged to arrive early to insure sitting together.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for children to experience rail travel. We always have those that are fascinated with riding a train for the first time. It is a great family outing,” said Gonzalez.

Face masks are not required, but all mandated COVID guidelines in place at the time of the event will be observed.

All proceeds benefit the preservation and restoration projects of the CCPA and the matching Façade Grant Program.

For those who purchased tickets early at the banks/stores, the 12:30 p.m. tickets had the wrong departure information printed on them. The train does not depart from Urbana. It will depart from 316 N. Huffman Drive, St. Paris, and return to St. Paris. Follow the signs on U.S. 36 for parking and boarding the train.

If you have any questions, please call 1-800-791-6010.

Submitted story

Story submitted by Sandy Gonzalez

