Empowered Woman Banquet held Sept. 27

MECHANICSBURG – The Woman’s Tourist Club met on September 27 to celebrate and honor Kathleen Durham and Dr. Danielle Prohaska at the 2021 Empowered Woman Banquet at Burnham Hall in Goshen Memorial Park with club members, friends and family and previous award winners attending.

Kathleen Durham retired from her position as a Sergeant in the Ohio State Highway Patrol in October 2020 after serving 25 years. She has trained at Quantico FBI Academy and at one time took a demotion to be able to return “to the road.” Kathleen was named Post Trooper of the year in 1998 and 2000 and again in 2008 at Marysville due to her assistance with many school, community and business activities. She has served in Miami, Shelby, Logan, Union and Champaign counties.

Always wanting to keep busy and give back to the community, she is the Mechanicsburg Middle School Cross Country Coach, and Assistant High School Cross Country Coach. She formed and is president of the non-profit organization Running4Life. This organization has held a Fearless 5K Run and Mechanicsburg Freeze-Out race to raise money to assist families with children 20 and under who suffer from life threatening or serious disease or illness. They help families cover expenses not normally covered by insurance. She also organized the construction of a bridge and Memorial Stone at Goshen Memorial Park in remembrance of youth who have passed on.

Dr. Danielle Prohaska is Superintendent of the Mechanicsburg Exempted School District. In addition to her work the last six years to keep the students’ needs a priority – while listening to the concerns of her staff, co-workers, parents and community – she has been especially effective in providing five day a week in-person instruction and personal care for our students. She also recognized the financial impact of the pandemic on households and worked to ensure that vulnerable families had access to food. Our school achieved many academic and athletic successes with Danielle having the mindset that students deserve high expectations and their needs should always be what drives our decisions by celebrating and promoting their achievements. She consistently is available to help families with an emergency or during a tragedy. She navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic keeping our students and staff safe while providing as many monumental memories for the 2020 seniors with an individual, intimate and formal graduation for families. Another of her priorities was supporting staff and keeping a priority to maintain personal connections with families. The entire summer was needed to ensure safe return for the students 2020-2021 making sure that everyone matters.

Many of the friends and family also shared personal experiences with and about Kathleen and Danielle.

The meal was catered by In Good Taste with Hemisphere Coffee Roasters donating Coffee and Chia Tea. Proceeds from the silent auction, including items donated by club members, will be used for future activities and needs in Mechanicsburg.

The Woman’s Tourist Club normally meets September-December and March-May on the 4th Monday. Programs are based on the Project/Programs of the Ohio Federation of Women’s Club. New members and visitors are always welcome.

For more information contact any of the Club Officers: President Rita Anderson, Vice President Pat McElroy, Recording Secretary Kay Miller, Corresponding Secretary Sharon Bumgardner, Treasurer Jean Rutan, Auditor Marian Eberhard, and Parliamentarian Carol Zoppa.

2021 Empowered Woman Award winners are Kathleen Durham and Dr. Danielle Prohaska. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_2021-EWA-Winners.jpg 2021 Empowered Woman Award winners are Kathleen Durham and Dr. Danielle Prohaska. Submitted photos Previous award winners who attended the banquet were Elaine Riley, Rev. Mimi Ault, Kathleen Durham, Danielle Prohaska, Sondra Chester, Jean Rutan, Kay Miller and Elle Spinner. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_EWA-Winners-All-2021.jpg Previous award winners who attended the banquet were Elaine Riley, Rev. Mimi Ault, Kathleen Durham, Danielle Prohaska, Sondra Chester, Jean Rutan, Kay Miller and Elle Spinner. Submitted photos

Submitted story

Information from Pat McElroy

Information from Pat McElroy