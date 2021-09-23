Triad chooses homecoming court

It’s homecoming week at Triad High School. Pictured are court members (front row from left): Freshman Ashtyn Millice, Senior Attendant Lillian Hill, Senior Attendant Afton Osterholt, Senior Attendant Morgan Swiatek; (back row): Freshman Jacob Kohler, Junior Chase Hecker, Senior Attendant Ayden Spriggs, Senior Attendant Diego Hernandez, Senior Attendant Carson Manley; (not pictured): Junior Cameryn Allison, Sophomore Jalynn Smith, Sophomore Owen Veith. The winners will be honored at tonight’s homecoming game against visiting Mechanicsburg.

