Kaffenbarger nominated for national award

Dr. Daniel Kaffenbarger, superintendent of Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center (MCCESC) has been nominated for the 2021-2022 national LifeChanger of the Year award.

Dr. Kaffenbarger, also known as Dr. K, was nominated by an anonymous colleague. He has been in education for more than 40 years and is entering his final year at the MCCESC as he plans on retiring in July 2022.

MCCESC provides educational services for the counties’ most vulnerable children. Dr. Kaffenbarger has worked with his administrative team over the past several years to establish a mission of “We Work to Serve,” and the staff does just that.

Using the STAR of customer service (Serving others, Teamwork, Attitude, Reliability), supervisors within the agency work to encourage their teachers, paraprofessionals, nurses, and many others to exude a servant’s heart.

Dr. K was most recently named the Outstanding Superintendent by the Southwest Region of the Ohio School Boards Association. His excellent performance is demonstrated through the hard work he puts forth on a daily basis to support the requests and needs of the nine districts and two career-tech centers served by MCCESC. Dr. K holds monthly meetings for superintendents – one for Madison County and one for Champaign County. He holds quarterly meetings for area principals and serves on the Business Advisory Council, Kiwanis, and the Family Children First Council, along with being a leader within his church.

About LifeChanger of the Year

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.

Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Eighteen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2021-2022 school year.

1 Grand Prize Winner – will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school/district.

4 Grand Prize Finalists – will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.

10 LifeChanger Award Winners – will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school/district.

1 Spirit Award Winner – This award is given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the

most support for their nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.

1 Capstone Award Winner – This award is given to a nominee retiring at the

end of the 2019-20 school year. The winner will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school or district.

1 Spotlight Award Winner – This award is given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year.

For 2021-22, the Spotlight Award will be given to a school nurse. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district.

Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals. Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees. To be considered for an award, nominees must make a positive impact in the lives of students; enhance their school or district’s atmosphere, culture and pride; demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level; possess a proven record of professional excellence; show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning; adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards.

A resource page with ideas for how to celebrate nominees can be found at http://lifechangeroftheyear.com/showspirit/.

To view Dr. Kaffenbarger’s LifeChanger of the Year nominee profile, or to nominate someone from your school community, visit www.LifeChangeroftheYear.com.

Information from LifeChanger of the Year, a national recognition program that honors K-12 public school educators and employees who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership.

