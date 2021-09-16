Free movie offered at the Gloria Theatre

The historic Gloria Theatre is hosting a second free community movie, bringing back a Saturday morning tradition, “kids’ movies on the really big screen.” It’s been absent for decades but a partnership between Kids Life and the Gloria is launching this family fun program occasionally offering free inspirational kids movies on Saturday mornings.

This Saturday, families can enjoy the recently released “Paw Patrol: The Movie” a box office success racking up more than 92 million dollars worldwide. The movie focuses on a young boy named Ryder who leads a crew of search and rescue dogs who work to protect their community and the surrounding areas.

Admission is free for all ages Saturday, September 18 at 10:30 a.m.

To translate the message from the big screen to real life, the police mascot “Officer Stanley” and a cruiser will be on site after the show to meet and greet the kids. The children are also invited to tour the firehouse after the movie.

Kids Life is part of the River of Life Christian Center’s children’s ministry. According to Children’s Pastor, Destiny Leiker, “This movie presented us with an opportunity to help the kids in our community gain a better understanding and respect for our first responders. Partnering with the Gloria Theatre allows us to offer this exciting opportunity to the community to come out and enjoy a great movie in a great place with free admission.”

A new bicycle will be raffled off along with several “Movie Fun Packs” that include free tickets, concession vouchers and candy.

The Gloria Theatre is a project of the GrandWorks Foundation whose mission is to reach, restore and revive the community. Staci Weller, GrandWorks CEO, commented that “We are appreciative of this partnership with Kids Life because providing a safe and fun event for kids and their parents is exactly the type of thing our community needs and we hope to continue this in the future.”

“Paw Patrol: The Movie” will be screened on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_Paw-Patrol-Facebook.jpg “Paw Patrol: The Movie” will be screened on Saturday. Submitted graphic

Submitted story

Information from GrandWorks Foundation

Information from GrandWorks Foundation