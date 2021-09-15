Scrap tire recycling event a success

The Champaign Health District (CHD) hosted the annual scrap tire event on Sept. 11 at the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

This event is provided in partnership with the city of Urbana, villages of North Lewisburg, St. Paris and Mechanicsburg and is made possible by grant funding from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency in effort to reduce mosquito populations.

Tires should always be disposed of properly and legally.

This year was the fifth year the event was held. The event was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The tire disposal event is something that Champaign County residents are always asking us about,” Gabe Jones, MPH, CHD Health Commissioner said. “We are pleased to see that the community still showed up with tires to dispose of after not having the event in 2020.”

In 2019, 1,499 tires were received, but this year, the Health District was able to recycle over 3,000 tires from around the county.

Several volunteers from the county, including the Mechanicsburg High School football team, showed up to help with the event. Volunteers play a large role in making this event successful each year.

If you have questions regarding this event or would like to volunteer for future Health Department events, please call 937-484-1605 or email health@champaignhd.com.

The Mechanicsburg High School football team assisted with the scrap tire recycling event on Sept. 11. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_scrap.jpg The Mechanicsburg High School football team assisted with the scrap tire recycling event on Sept. 11. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from Champaign Health District

Info from Champaign Health District