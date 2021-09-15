Juried Art Exhibition winners announced

The Champaign County Arts Council announced the winners for its 7th annual Juried Art Exhibition Saturday at the open house during downtown Arts And Crafts show.

The show included 37 pieces from 11 artists from Champaign and Delaware County.

The winners are as follows:

Best of show: Stephen Magyar “Navy”

First Place: Riley Johnson “Aubrey Drake Graham

Second Place: Carol Hall “White Bird”

Third Place: Edward Louden “Eagles on Tree”

The show was judged by Vonda McDonald. McDonald studied art at Ohio State University. She currently teaches elementary art at Olentangy Local School District.

The artwork will be on display until September 24 at the Champaign County Arts Council.

The Ohio Arts Council helped fun this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

For more information, contact the Arts Council at 937-653-7557.

Best of Show Stephen Magyar https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_IMG_4527.jpeg Best of Show Stephen Magyar First Place Riley Johnson https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_IMG_4530.jpeg First Place Riley Johnson Second Place Carol Hall https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_IMG_4529.jpeg Second Place Carol Hall Third Place Edward Louden https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_IMG_4528.jpeg Third Place Edward Louden

Submitted story

Information from Champaign County Arts Council

