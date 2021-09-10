Take a ride on a vintage train Oct. 17

ST. PARIS – All aboard! The train leaving St. Paris on Oct. 17 travels north on a round trip to Quincy and Maplewood and offers scenic views of the countryside in addition to crossing one of the highest trestles in Ohio. Don’t miss your chance to ride a vintage train for 90-plus minutes! Join the Champaign County Preservation Alliance train trip and step back in time to when the railroads were the champions of travel.

Each trip will be approximately 90 minutes and the railroad reserves the right to alter schedules and routes as operating conditions demand. Three trips will be offered at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:45 p.m., and all tickets will be $20 per person. Children under 2 years of age may ride on an adult’s lap at no charge.

Tickets are available online at www.ccpapreserveohio.org and at The Peoples Savings Bank, Civista Bank, and the Chamber of Commerce, Urbana. Also, Security Bank, Urbana and North Lewisburg, St. Paris Hardware, St. Paris, and Peachtree Boutique in Bellefontaine.

The vintage train, consisting of seven coaches and a diesel locomotive is not air conditioned and is not handicap accessible – due to the height of the boarding steps it is recommended only for agile individuals. No pets are allowed and due to safety issues, no wheelchairs are allowed. The train cars are heated, but, warm clothing is recommended as waiting to board is in an open space. Boarding of the train will be along the tracks just north of U.S. Route 36 at the east edge of St. Paris off of North Huffman Drive. Follow the signs for easy access and free parking.

Ticket holders must be in line 15 minutes prior to departure or the seats are forfeited with no refunds. Seats are not reserved or assigned and families are urged to arrive early to insure sitting together.

“This is a great opportunity for young ones to experience riding a train and I would advise purchasing your ticket as soon as possible – we always have a sell out! ” said Sandy Gonzalez, event co-chair.

All proceeds benefit the preservation and restoration projects of the CCPA.

