Don’t forget the salsa

Do you have more tomatoes than you can eat and a killer salsa recipe? If so, pull out those bowls and get mixing.

Enter the Best Salsa contest during the upcoming Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off Festival on Saturday, Sept. 25, for the chance to take home $100 and bragging rights.

To enter, fill out the entry form which is available online, and drop off your salsa at the Courthouse Stage, 200 N. Main St., Urbana, by 11 a.m. on Sept. 25. You do not have to prepare your salsa on site, but no canned, restaurant or bottled salsas are allowed. Entries must be in disposable containers, with recipes and registration forms attached. Please label salsa as mild, medium hot, hot or very hot. There is no charge to enter the competition and it gives you the opportunity to use all those tomatoes and the chance to win $100 first prize or $50 second prize.

If you have no tomatoes, how about watermelon? Be creative, join the fun! Check out www.chilicookoffofurbana.com for details or contact Bill Bean 937-653-6376 with any questions.

If you prefer to go for the $1,000 grand prize for the best chili in Champaign County, registration is still open and forms are available on the Chili Cook-off web site. In addition to the $1,000 for first place, there is a total of $1,100 which will be awarded for the second through fifth place winners. There are lots of opportunities to win money and a trophy.

The Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off Festival/Hoopla Parade, a Monument Square District Event, is celebrating its 14th year and guarantees a day of fun for the whole family. Mark your calendar and don’t miss September 25 in downtown Urbana.

Pictured is the 2019 first place salsa winner, Deborah Grogan (right), receiving the $100 prize from festival committee member Alyssa Hunt Dunham. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_salsa-1st-place.jpg Pictured is the 2019 first place salsa winner, Deborah Grogan (right), receiving the $100 prize from festival committee member Alyssa Hunt Dunham. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Information from event organizers.

