American Idol contestant to perform

MECHANICSBURG – Alex Miller did not win American Idol but is one of the most popular contestants from the most recent season of the ABC television show.

The 17-year-old from Lancaster, Kentucky, won the judges over with his personality. He made it to Hollywood Week but would be eliminated after Judge Luke Bryan asked him to play something outside of his realm of country music. Alex stuck to his roots and that cost him a spot moving on. But Bryan has promised to get Alex to perform on an upcoming performance of The Grand Ole Opry.

Miller has since kept a fan base and has toured all over the U.S. and opened for several national acts.

His tour will come to Goshen Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. The concert is in conjunction with the Annual First Responders Car Show that will be held downtown from noon to 5 p.m.

Opening for Miller will be local favorite Isaac Bryant, who gained national attention in 2019 when as a high school wrestler he stood up to sing the National Anthem when it could not be played.

Area music legend Bill Purk will serve as host. The concert is free but donations will be accepted for local first responders. Those attending should bring chairs or blankets to sit on.

Alex Miller https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/08/web1_miller.jpg Alex Miller Isaac Bryant https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/08/web1_Bryant.jpg Isaac Bryant Bill Purk https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/08/web1_purk.jpg Bill Purk

Part of First Responders Car Show Sept. 4

Submitted story

Information from Stan Oliver

Information from Stan Oliver