YMCA offers 24-hour fitness, gym access

In an effort to provide more exercise and recreation options to everyone in Champaign County, the Champaign Family YMCA will begin offering 24-hour access to its fitness center and gymnasium starting Monday, Sept. 13.

The expanded hours will be available only to Champaign Family YMCA members age 18 and older who opt to be registered for the special access. A special key fob that provides access to the Y after hours will be available for purchase at the Y Welcome Center beginning Thursday, Sept. 9. The access will not be available to visiting members from surrounding YMCA facilities.

“Our YMCA is constantly studying ways to expand services for individuals throughout Champaign County. We’ve studied other Y’s 24-hour access operations for several months,” said Paul Waldsmith, CEO of the Champaign Family YMCA. “Being able to offer fitness center and gym time around the clock will be a huge benefit to a lot of our members, particularly those who work 2nd and 3rd shifts.”

The Champaign Family YMCA, located at 191 Community Dr. in Urbana, is closed from Aug. 29 through Sept. 6 for its annual maintenance shutdown. Y staff will deep-clean the building from top to bottom, including draining and scrubbing the pool. All daycare classrooms will remain open regular hours during this time. The Y’s 2nd Annual Labor Day 5K and 1-Mile Walk will take place on Monday, Sept. 6 outside the Y, with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Beginning Sept. 13

