Triad wins award

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad Elementary School, Triad Local Schools in Champaign County, is one of 10 recipients across the country of the AAA School Safety Patrol Charles M. Hayes Advancement Grant. The $500 Advancement Grant, administered by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, awards the grants to expand or enhance a schools’ existing Patrol programs. The emphasis is on safety and educational benefits the program provides to students and the lifesaving contributions to the community.

Submitted story

Info from AAA.

Info from AAA.