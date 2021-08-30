Triad wins award

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad Elementary School, Triad Local Schools in Champaign County, is one of 10 recipients across the country of the AAA School Safety Patrol Charles M. Hayes Advancement Grant. The $500 Advancement Grant, administered by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, awards the grants to expand or enhance a schools’ existing Patrol programs. The emphasis is on safety and educational benefits the program provides to students and the lifesaving contributions to the community.
Info from AAA.