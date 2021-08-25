Balloon Fest to be held Sept. 10-11

Save the date of Sept. 10-11 as the skies above Urbana will be full of color from the hot air balloons during the Champaign County Balloon Fest.

The “Hot Air Affair” will be held at Grimes Field from 4-9 p.m. both days with ticket prices of $2 for adults and $1 for children. Bring your family and lawn chairs to enjoy music, a variety of food served by the food trucks, contests, children’s activities and a dedicated beer garden for the adults. Enjoy dinner on the patio of the Airport Cafe and don’t miss the famous “airport pie.”

Balloons will launch at 6 p.m. and pilots will look for a “friendly” landing site within five miles of the airport. If you wish them to land on your property (must be an open field), place a white sheet on the ground and they will use this as their target. This is a great opportunity to see the balloons up close and meet the pilots and land crew.

Upon return to the airport, balloonists will prepare for the evening “glow.” Don’t miss this spectacular display of light and color.

On Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m. will be a special memorial tribute in recognition of the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack.

Vendors are encouraged to register and applications are available on line at www.balloonfestohio.com

Additional events and activities are being confirmed. Balloon launch and balloon glow are controlled by weather conditions and are subject to change. No pets allowed.

Save the date of Sept. 10-11 as the skies above Urbana will be full of color from the hot air balloons during the Champaign County Balloon Fest. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/08/web1_hot-air-balloon-2.jpg Save the date of Sept. 10-11 as the skies above Urbana will be full of color from the hot air balloons during the Champaign County Balloon Fest. Submitted photo

Some activities weather dependent

By Sandy Gonzalez

Information on behalf of event organizers.

Information on behalf of event organizers.