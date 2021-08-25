Tickets on sale for Chamber Annual Dinner

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau invites all community members to celebrate “Together Again” at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner and Meeting on Thursday, Oct. 28 beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Champaign Aviation Museum featuring Dueling Pianos International.

The 2020 Annual Meeting was held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Chamber is looking forward to returning to an in-person event this year and to celebrate the business community and our members after what has been a very trying year for everyone. We want to make this a celebration and a coming together of our members and the whole community in what will be a fun and entertaining evening,” said Executive Director Sara Neer.

The cost to attend the event is $50 per person, $95 per couple and $360 for a table of 8. Reservations may be made by emailing info@champaignohio.com or by calling 937-653-5764.

Nominations for awards are being accepted through Sept. 30.

The Champaign County Chamber also is accepting nominations through Sept. 30 for the annual Simon Volunteer of the Year Award, which will be presented during the Annual Meeting. The Simon Volunteer of the Year Award is presented to a person or organization that has significantly contributed to improving the quality of life of Champaign County. The nomination form can be found on the Chamber website, champaignohio.com. Forms also may be obtained by calling 937-653-5764 or e-mailing info@champaignohio.com.

To be held Oct. 28

Submitted story

Info from Sara Neer.

