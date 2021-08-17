Civista Bank robbed in West Liberty

WEST LIBERTY – On Tuesday at approximately 9:40 a.m. officers from the West Liberty Police Department as well as deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Civista Bank, 205 S. Detroit St. in West Liberty.

The bank employees stated that a white male approximately 5-foot-5 to 6 feet tall entered the bank wearing dark colored shorts, white shirt, a black ball cap, black sunglasses, and with a bandana covering his face.

The employees stated the suspect was armed with a small handgun and proceeded to the drive-thru teller demanding money. The suspect then proceeded to another teller demanding money as well.

The suspect fled the bank with an undetermined amount of money in a white four-door sedan.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident or possible suspect, please contact the West Liberty Police Department at 937-465-2801.

A bank robbery at The Peoples Savings Bank branch in Urbana on July 1 remains an unsolved case.

After brandishing a handgun inside the Urbana bank, the robber fled the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

Police issued the following description of the robber, who is still at large:

– White male

– 5-feet, 10 inches tall

– 175 pounds

– Age is in his middle 30’s to 40’s

Urbana police are asking if anyone saw anything suspicious that may be related to this robbery to notify them at the UPD Crime Tip Line Number: 937-652-4357.

A still image from a video security camera shows the bank robber on Tuesday in West Liberty.

