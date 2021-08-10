Team coordinates shoe drive fundraiser

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg cross country team & Running4Life are hosting a shoe drive fundraiser.

The goal is to collect 100 bags of gently worn or new shoes, boots, flip flops, dress, heels and any style of sports shoes.

“We are working with Funds2org.com. The company cleans and forwards the shoes to impoverished countries in need of footwear from infants to senior citizens,” said organizer Kathy Durham.

The cross country team receives funds for the collection from Funds2org.com. Pick up for the shoes is available along with drop boxes at the Champaign County Library in Urbana and the Mechanicsburg Public Library, Mechanicsburg School, Goshen Lanes and the Mechanicsburg Municipal Building.

The effort’s end date is Sept. 1. To participate, log on to Funds2org.com or https://www.site.mcburg.org/o/athletics/page/crosscountry.

For more information or to have donated shoes picked up from your front porch, contact Elizabeth Porter at 937-244-3018 or Kathy Durham at 937-207-8442.

