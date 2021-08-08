Multiple people killed in traffic crash on US 68 Saturday evening

-Story written by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office

On August 7, 2021 at approximately 7:07 p.m. the Champaign County Communications Center received a 911 call of a two vehicle traffic crash that had just occurred in the 3100 block of US 68 South. Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Urbana Fire/EMS Division immediately responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that a white 2021 Toyota Highlander was operating northbound in the 3100 block of US 68 South when a white 2002 Suzuki SUV crossed the center line into the northbound lane of travel; where there was a head-on collision. Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputies began the investigation, additionally, the Multi-County Crash Investigation Team (MCCIT) was also called to the scene to assist.

The occupants of the Toyota Highlander were taken to an area hospital by Urbana Fire/EMS for treatment of their injuries. The driver and one occupant of the Suzuki SUV were transported by Mechanicsburg EMS to Urbana Hospital for treatment of their injuries. An additional occupant of the Suzuki SUV was taken to Children’s Hospital in Dayton, Ohio by CareFlight.

There were four additional victims in the 2002 Suzuki SUV that were declared deceased at the scene.

This incident is being investigated by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

The names of all the occupants and victims are being withheld until all next of kin can be properly notified.

