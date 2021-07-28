Community Gardens flourish

The OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers have put many hours into the Community Gardens on Market Street this year and they are looking fabulous. The gardens provide a low-cost option for residents to grow fresh, organic fruits, vegetables and flowers. Pictured left to right are Marsha Hess, Paddy Barr and Jeanette Enyart.

