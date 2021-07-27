Chamber accepting applications for Leadership program

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce extends an invitation to community members to apply for their leadership development program, Leadership Champaign County.

The program encourages participants to broaden their perspectives, enhance their leadership skill and learn from other leaders who are active in the community. Participants gain knowledge and skills that are necessary to be an effective leader in their community and within their organization.

The Leadership Champaign County program offers participants in-depth, “behind the scenes” looks at local government, education and health care, among other exclusive opportunities. Participants tour farms, factories and other local facilities while learning from business owners and community leaders about a wide range of topics. Hands-on activities throughout the program sessions encourage group collaboration and leadership development.

The program meets the third Thursday of every month from September – May. Each full-day session features a different topic; topics include Agriculture, History and Heritage, Education, Economic Development, Government, Health care and Quality of Life.

Applications are available on the Chamber’s website at https://www.champaignohio.com/leadership-champaign-county and will be accepted through Sept. 6. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the Chamber with any questions by emailing info@champaignohio.com or calling 937-653-5764.

The 2019-2020 Leadership Champaign County class is pictured visiting Koenig Equipment on Agriculture day in October 2019.

Submitted story

Information from Sara Neer

