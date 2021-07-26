Book signing is Wednesday

A book signing event for “Manuel Strong” will be held on Wednesday, July 28 starting at 2 p.m. at 119 Miami St. in Urbana. The location is Mike Major’s art gallery. Major is the artist of the cover portrait of the book.

The book authored by Martin Manuel details the history of his family. The book covers the story of his parents’ life in order to inspire others and offer an alternative perspective to negative stereotypes of African American families. Martin is one of 17 children born to James and Florine Manuel. The family moved to Urbana from Springfield in 1966, and they overcame adversity and faced hardships as they strove to raise their children in love and faith.

In addition to being available for sale at the Wednesday event in Urbana, “Manuel Strong” is available for purchase at Westbowpress.com and on Amazon.

Submitted photo