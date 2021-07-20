New wildlife officer assigned to Champaign County

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Houston Wireman of Wapakoneta has been assigned to Champaign County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

A 2019 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Wireman served in Adams County in southwest Ohio and replaces Ohio Wildlife Officer Jeff Tipton, who recently retired.

Officer Wireman graduated from Wapakoneta High School, and then Hocking College in 2013 with a degree in natural resources law enforcement. Prior to his assignment to Adams County, Wireman served as a natural resources specialist at Wolf Creek Wildlife Area, and as a natural resources officer with the Ohio Division of Parks and Watercraft. During his down time, Officer Wireman enjoys hunting, trapping, shed antler hunting, camping and fitness.

As a wildlife officer, Wireman has statewide authority to enforce wildlife regulations and protect state lands, waterways and property. He also contributes to public safety both locally in central Ohio (Wildlife District One), and in Ohio’s vast outdoors. Each year, Ohio’s wildlife officers speak to hundreds of clubs and groups about conservation and wildlife programs; perform fish and wildlife surveys and provide technical advice and instruction about hunting, fishing and other outdoor-related recreation.

To reach Officer Wireman directly, call (614) 902-4209. To report suspicious activity involving wildlife, call 1-800-POACHER (762-2437). Reports can remain anonymous.

The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.

Ohio Wildlife Officer Houston Wireman has been assigned to Champaign County. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/07/web1_wireman.jpg Ohio Wildlife Officer Houston Wireman has been assigned to Champaign County. Ohio Division of Wildlife photo

Submitted story

Info from ODNR

Info from ODNR