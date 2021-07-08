Moose Lodge honors scholars

The Moose Lodge 1215, and the Women of the Moose (WOTM) Chapter 698, awarded 4 local students $1,000 each in scholarship funds for their continued education. The group is extremely proud of these young people, for what they have already accomplished, but, more importantly, what the future holds for them. Pictured from left are the WOTM Chapter 698, and Loyal Order of Moose (LOOM) 1215, 2021/2022 Board of Officers (back row) Rebecca Strahler, Kathy Hildreth, Deanna Routt, Summer Routt, Bill DeRemer, Jeff Eaton, Ronnie Reisinger, Jerry Dunham, Allen McAdams, and Jim Shockey and (front row) Elizabeth Dean, Chloe Osborne, Gavin Woodruff, and Devin Butts.

