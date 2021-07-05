Students’ aviation knowledge soars

During the 2020-2021 academic year, one of the many clubs associated with the Graham High School Flight Program was the aviation club.

GHS Flight is an after-school program made possible through a 21st Century Grant awarded to the Champaign Family YMCA and the Graham Local Schools.

Mark Curtner, an aviation instructor through Ohio Hi-Point, was hired as a consultant by the Flight Program to advise the aviation club throughout the year.

His leadership inspired several students to spend time with the club learning concepts of aviation, preparing for the FAA Section 107 drone certification and preparing for the FAA private pilot ground school exam.

Three different students successfully passed one or both of the FAA certification exams. The FAA section 107 drone certification was earned by Ty Johnson (not pictured), a GHS junior, and GHS 2021 graduate Matt Craft.

Craft also was successful in meeting all FAA requirements to pass his FAA private pilot ground school examination.

GHS freshman, Blake Barr, also took and passed the FAA private pilot ground school examination. These students spent many hours in after-school club activities during the 2020-2021 school year.

Additionally, they were disciplined to work many hours independently.

The next step in aviation for Craft and Barr is to compete for a scholarship to help fund their 40 hours of private pilot flight time leading to a private pilot certificate from the FAA.

Craft https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/07/web1_craft.jpg Craft Barr https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/07/web1_barr.jpg Barr

Submitted story

Submitted by Champaign Family YMCA

