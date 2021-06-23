OSU alumni holds 6th annual Scholarship Bike Ride

Ride Chairman Julie Balmer goes over the list of expected riders, while Chris Harmison displays the sponsors printed on the shirts given to the riders at the 6th annual Scholarship Bike Ride held June 6. The event was hosted by the Ohio State University Alumni Club of Champaign County to provide scholarships for freshmen from Champaign County attending Ohio State. In addition to the riders’ fees, companies and individuals from throughout Champaign County contributed money and merchandise to raise more than $900. The next OSU alumni event is a “Meet and Greet” at the Dragonfly Vineyard on Saturday, June 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. For reservations contact Harmison 937-652-3546 or charm@ctcn.net.

Ride Chairman Julie Balmer goes over the list of expected riders, while Chris Harmison displays the sponsors printed on the shirts given to the riders at the 6th annual Scholarship Bike Ride held June 6. The event was hosted by the Ohio State University Alumni Club of Champaign County to provide scholarships for freshmen from Champaign County attending Ohio State. In addition to the riders’ fees, companies and individuals from throughout Champaign County contributed money and merchandise to raise more than $900. The next OSU alumni event is a “Meet and Greet” at the Dragonfly Vineyard on Saturday, June 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. For reservations contact Harmison 937-652-3546 or charm@ctcn.net. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/06/web1_IMG_1361.jpg Ride Chairman Julie Balmer goes over the list of expected riders, while Chris Harmison displays the sponsors printed on the shirts given to the riders at the 6th annual Scholarship Bike Ride held June 6. The event was hosted by the Ohio State University Alumni Club of Champaign County to provide scholarships for freshmen from Champaign County attending Ohio State. In addition to the riders’ fees, companies and individuals from throughout Champaign County contributed money and merchandise to raise more than $900. The next OSU alumni event is a “Meet and Greet” at the Dragonfly Vineyard on Saturday, June 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. For reservations contact Harmison 937-652-3546 or charm@ctcn.net. Submitted photo