Ribbon cut for The Merchant

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Friday, May 28 for The Merchant located at 112 N. Main St., Urbana.

The Merchant was formerly Unique Boutiques and was rebranded by Amber and Cody Smith as they completed the first phase of their renovation plans for the entire building. Loft apartments will also be built on the upper floors.

The newly remodeled store will include retail and a community room available to rent. The Merchant offers a mix of new, secondhand, and vintage merchandise. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. It is closed Sunday and Monday. Interested parties can contact Amber for questions regarding the community room at 937-215-2928.

Picture left to right are Becca Moore-Mengel, Sue Marsalis-Stewart, Caroline Everson, Cody Smith, Amber Smith, Karen Ward, Misty Lange, Melanie Cooper, Terri White, Kari Brown, Shella Sears. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/06/web1_The-Merchant.jpg Picture left to right are Becca Moore-Mengel, Sue Marsalis-Stewart, Caroline Everson, Cody Smith, Amber Smith, Karen Ward, Misty Lange, Melanie Cooper, Terri White, Kari Brown, Shella Sears. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from Chamber

Info from Chamber