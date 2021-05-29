Memorial Day events scheduled

Cities and villages around Champaign County have organized observances for Memorial Day weekend.

Here is a list of events submitted to the newspaper as requested:

Terre Haute

Terre Haute Methodist Church, 5938 state Route 55, will serve an “On-the-go” meal on Sunday, May 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the annual Memorial Day parade at 2 p.m. The menu for the meal is hamburger or hot dog sandwiches, apple sauce, potato chips, carrots, a cookie and bottled water.

Memorial Day parade and services will be held on Sunday, May 30. The parade steps off at 2 p.m. in the east end of the village. Floats, youth groups, antique cars, trucks and tractors are all welcome to participate and should be there by 1:30 p.m. to line up. The Graham High School Marching Band will be participating as well. Services will follow in the Terre Haute Cemetery. The speaker this year is Buzzy Moore, Champaign County Veterans Service officer.

Urbana

A Memorial Day event will be held at Oak Dale Cemetery on Monday, May 31 at 10:45 a.m. It is sponsored by American Legion Post 120, AmVets Post 120, DAV Chapter 31, VFW Post 5451 and all auxiliaries.

Guest speaker will be Taylor Armstrong with a flyover by James White and a 21-Gun Salute for the fallen.

St. Paris

The village will hold its official Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 31 at Evergreen Cemetery beginning at 9 a.m. According to event chairperson Mike Miller, it will be a small event, similar to last year’s.

“There will be no procession,” said Miller. “It will be a short ceremony.”

The Urbana VFW is sending its Honor Guard and the Graham High School Band will perform “Taps.” Brad Knisely, a Graham graduate and former Marine, will give the keynote speech.

Covenant Lutheran Church in St. Paris will host a Bike Safety Rodeo on Monday, May 31 from noon to 3 p.m. at Graham Middle School for ages 4 and above. The event will include bike safety, bike inspections and riding skills stations. Bike trading will also be offered for those looking for a different set of wheels. Free new helmets – provided by Ohio Department of Transportation, Thrivent Financial and Dayton Children’s Medical Center – will be available for the first 70 who register. Call 937-663-4695 for information.

Christiansburg

Christiansburg Fire Company will hold its 40th Annual Memorial Day Parade and Services on Monday, May 31. Services will be held at Smith Cemetery on the east edge of Christiansburg following the parade, which starts at 11:30 a.m. The speaker for services is James Bieryla, Lieutentant Colonel, USAF (Ret.). The parade will consist of Graham High School Marching Band, local fire departments and antique cars. Anyone willing to participate in the parade will be welcomed. The line-up will be at Christiansburg Park at 11 a.m.

North Lewisburg

American Legion Post 238 will hold a parade and service on Monday, May 31. The parade will begin to form at 9:45 a.m. on West Townsend Street and West Street. All veterans are invited to join the parade. Children are encouraged to decorate their bikes and ride in the parade. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and the service will be at the Community Park at 10:30 a.m. Ted Murphy, Jr. will be the keynote speaker. The Triad High School Band will perform patriotic songs for the event.

Mechanicsburg

The annual parade will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 31, according to the village’s website.

Soldiers’ Mound at Oak Dale Cemetery is shown in this file photo during a 2020 Memorial Day observance. Such events were curtailed or participants were socially-distanced due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/05/web1_AG2_1878-copy.jpg Soldiers’ Mound at Oak Dale Cemetery is shown in this file photo during a 2020 Memorial Day observance. Such events were curtailed or participants were socially-distanced due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Andrew Grimm | Andrew Grimm Photography

Parades on Sunday and Monday