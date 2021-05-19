Mercy marks National Nurses Week

In recognition of National Nurses Week, Mercy Health recognized 14 nurses who exemplify compassion to our patients and commitment to our community.

Today, the day of Florence Nightingale’s birthday, Mercy Health celebrates the nurses whose contributions and sacrifices have deeply impacted not only those they care for but everyone around them.

Jessica Thornton and Rick Parker received the Cameo of Caring award, which recognizes two outstanding nurses who have motivated and inspired their peers while being advocates for patients and families. Jennifer Kerr and Hailey Rouch were recognized as Rookie Nurses of the Year, an award given to new nurses who demonstrate clinical excellence and commitment to the profession.

Also receiving recognition for their outstanding work every day:

• Megan Boyd and Jamie Arnold received the Nursing Preceptor and Mentor award, given to those nurses who support and demonstrate accountability in developing novice nurses.

• Amanda Speakman and Rob Wilder earned the Nurse Leader award, given to two nurses who foster a team approach to patient care, understand and acknowledge the diversity of patients as well as their families in how they provide clinical care. Jason Kesling and Jennifer Koogler earned the Above and Beyond award, both being recognized for their consistent teamwork, encouragement and being positive role models for those around them.

• Nancy Schmelzer and Tiffany Beedy were recognized with the Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Excellence award. Megan Sasson and Kerry Londergan received the Licensed Practical Nurse Excellence award. Both awards identify outstanding clinicians in the advanced practice and licensed practical nursing space.

Each year, from May 6-12, people across the country pause to celebrate National Nurses Week, a week that became even more special in 2020 for it was designated the Year of the Nurse – in celebration of Florence Nightingale’s 200th birthday.

“As a nurse, we are taught and understand the challenges that caring for very ill patients may pose,” said Rhonda Beane, chief nursing officer at Mercy Health – Springfield. “What we aren’t taught is the courage and commitment it takes, that is something inherent in all nurses and health care workers. As a nurse, nothing could’ve ever prepared me for COVID-19, but I am beyond amazed at how these front-line caretakers and support staff worked together to make sure all were lifted during the lows and a community that never stopped saying thanks.”

In addition to the above awardees, the ceremony held today included remarks and official proclamations from Mayor Warren Copeland, Springfield, and Mayor Bill Bean, Urbana. Both mayors further acknowledged the commitment and dedication to caring for others not only this past year but throughout time, past and present.

“I continue to applaud those who leave their families each day to care for others,” said Adam Groshans, market president, Mercy Health – Springfield. “We pause to recognize nurses today and are preparing to celebrate Hospital Week alongside all of the incredible associates who continue to extend the healing ministry of Jesus throughout our local ministry.”

