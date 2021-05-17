Local twirlers win

Local baton twirlers won at the Ohio State Championships May 1 and 2. The baton twirlers from Paragon Studios located in Urbana brought home many trophies this year including individual and team wins. Paragon Studios is owned and coached by Holli Brown of Urbana. Pictured from left in back row are Jessica Rooney, Morgan Swiatek, Emily Hughes, Cori Kent; Second row: Phoebe West, Elaei Brown, Bella Serr, Layla West, Evie Schelle, Raegan Serr; Front row: Telanei Brown, Sevonei Brown, Sydney Padilla, Izzy McCall, Arabelle Schelle, Alayna Serr, Cara Mowrey.

