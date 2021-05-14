Mechanicsburg musical available as on-demand video

MECHANICSBURG – In a year where nothing seemed normal, the Mechanicsburg High School drama students brought some normal back when they performed their spring musical, “The Theory of Relativity,” this past weekend, May 7 and 8, in the High School Commons.

“The Theory of Relativity” is a joyous and moving look at our surprisingly interconnected lives.

Einstein’s theory and other scientific tenets might make the characters feel like they’re just little things on this big Earth, but they eventually see that finding love can put a big dent into feeling insignificant. Witty, timely, and unabashedly emotional,

“The Theory of Relativity” is a song cycle that speaks to the interconnectedness of life.

“Due to COVID regulations, we had to limit our in-person audience on both nights. But, we were able to record the show and it is available to stream on ShowTix4U so more of our friends and community members can see our talented students,” said one of the show’s directors, Matthew Smith. “We are just so glad to be able to give our students this little bit of normalcy in such strange times.”

Tickets are $10 per person or $20 per family to rent the on-demand video. Donations can also be accepted through the streaming app.

Musical students are working to purchase their own wireless microphone system.

Please visit www.showtix4u.com/event-details/53240 or the school website, www.mcburg.org, for more information or to purchase streaming tickets.

Junior Tyler Hennigan and Sophomore Garrett Durham perform during “The Theory of Relativity” at Mechanicsburg High School. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/05/web1_TOR1.jpg Junior Tyler Hennigan and Sophomore Garrett Durham perform during “The Theory of Relativity” at Mechanicsburg High School. Submitted photos Junior Leo Compton performs during “The Theory of Relativity” at Mechanicsburg High School. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/05/web1_TOR6.jpg Junior Leo Compton performs during “The Theory of Relativity” at Mechanicsburg High School. Submitted photos

Submitted story

Submitted by Amy Marsh 5th Grade ELA Teacher, Dohron Wilson Elementary Musical Producer, Mechanicsburg High School Reach

Submitted by

Amy Marsh

5th Grade ELA Teacher, Dohron Wilson Elementary

Musical Producer, Mechanicsburg High School

Reach