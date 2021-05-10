Champaign County blood drive is May 19

Now is the time to help the summer blood supply by donating at the Champaign County community blood drive Wednesday, May 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Hwy. 68, Urbana.

Make an appointment for the Community Blood Center (CBC) event at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Blood Donors are the GOAT – Greatest of All Time” t-shirts. Donors can collect all three GOAT t-shirt designs by donating three times during the May 3 through Oct. 30 campaign.

The top goal for the GOAT campaign is to prevent a summer blood shortage. Necessary COVID-19 restrictions continue to impact donors, blood drives, and the blood supply. CBC also faces seasonal challenges to recruiting donors that come with outdoor recreation, vacation travel, and the gradual return of pre-pandemic activities.

CBC reminds donors there is no deferral or delay in donating blood after receiving any COVID-19 vaccine.

Important goals of the GOAT campaign include: increase donor visits to the Dayton CBC by at least 50 donors per day; encourage more first-time donations; and establish new blood drive sponsorships. Call (937) 461-3220 for more information on how you can help.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/05/web1_CBC-GOAT-t-shirt.jpg Everyone who registers to donate will receive the "Blood Donors are the GOAT – Greatest of All Time" t-shirts. Donors can collect all three GOAT t-shirt designs by donating three times during the May 3 through Oct. 30 campaign. Submitted photo

Time to help summer blood supply

Submitted story

Information from Community Blood Center.

Information from Community Blood Center.