Urbana FFA salutes teachers

In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week at the Champaign Family YMCA, Urbana Ag students constructed pen holders decorated with rulers, an inspirational teacher quote and ribbon as well as included some pens and candy to give to the YMCA preschool and daycare staff.

Teacher and FFA Advisor, Mallory Zachrich is a member of the YMCA Youth Development Committee and assists with putting on events with other committee members like Teacher Appreciation Week. “It was a great opportunity for students in my class to use their shop skills and creativity to give back to local teachers and they had a lot of fun coming up with a project they could make for over 40 teachers,” she said. “The FFA program encompasses service learning as part of the educational model for students. What a great way to work with their hands while also giving back!”

Pictured left to right are YMCA Staff member Tabitha Stambaugh, Urbana FFA Students: McKayla Mills, Faith Denkewalter and Marah Kerns. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/05/web1_teacher_appreciation.jpeg Pictured left to right are YMCA Staff member Tabitha Stambaugh, Urbana FFA Students: McKayla Mills, Faith Denkewalter and Marah Kerns. Submitted photo

By Hailey Combs Urbana FFA

Information from Urbana FFA.

Information from Urbana FFA.