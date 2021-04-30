Church to host dedication

ST. PARIS – The community is invited to attend a dedication to the historic Millerstown Church on Sunday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m.

The short service will highlight the new life being breathed into the church after more than a decade of non-use. The combination of community support, prayer and the dedication of five local families is working to restore the former glory and purpose of this charming landmark.

Earlier this year, a nonprofit corporation was established to tackle the Millerstown Church restoration project. The group launched a Facebook page and a GoFundMe site to bring awareness and donations, with an overall fundraising goal of $100,000. Currently, fundraising efforts have brought in more than $4,700, getting the group closer to its vision of restoring Millerstown Church and serving the community spiritually, socially and aesthetically.

Improvement efforts include the installation of a new metal roof, bell tower repairs, ceiling and floor repairs, HVAC installation and electric service.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to help in restoration efforts for Millerstown Church,” said Mike Rogers, a member of the Millerstown Church Incorporated Board of Directors. “I know this is a big project, but my fellow board members and I know that with the community’s help, we can make it happen.”

Efforts to restore the church were kicked off in December 2020 when their first public event was held showcasing the lighting of the windows and the ringing of the church bell. The group is hopeful to hold periodic events at the church as repairs are under way, providing an opportunity to share progress made and to bring the community together.

For more information and to make a donation, visit https://www.facebook.com/millerstownchurchohio.

Millerstown Church is located at the intersection of Zimmerman and Millerstown roads in rural St. Paris. The church was built in 1888.

Pictured from left to right are Steve Hess, Millerstown Church Inc. board president and Mike Rogers, Millerstown Church Inc. board secretary, evaluating roof damage to the church. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/web1_church2.jpg Pictured from left to right are Steve Hess, Millerstown Church Inc. board president and Mike Rogers, Millerstown Church Inc. board secretary, evaluating roof damage to the church. Submitted photos Pictured from left to right are Steve Hess, Millerstown Church Inc. board president and Mike Rogers, Millerstown Church Inc. board secretary, evaluating floor damage inside the church. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/web1_church1.jpg Pictured from left to right are Steve Hess, Millerstown Church Inc. board president and Mike Rogers, Millerstown Church Inc. board secretary, evaluating floor damage inside the church. Submitted photos

Event set for May 23 in Millerstown

Submitted story

Information from Millerstown Church Inc.

