Chili Cook-off, Hoopla Parade to return

Planning for the 14th annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off Festival and Hoopla Parade is in full swing. Following a quiet 2020, the committee made the decision to prepare for a Sept. 25 festival. Led by Chairman Bill Bean, the committee includes Vince Gonzalez, Carolyn Headlee, Lois Monroe, Alyssa Dunham, Mary Collier, Jeremiah Stocksdale, Jeff Heiberger, Sandy Gonzalez, Audra Bean, Linda Monroe, Mark Hall, Meri Beth Hall, Amy Armstrong, Lynette Moody, Amy Chamberlain and Charlie Moody.

If you like to cook and have a killer chili recipe, don’t miss this opportunity to win the grand prize of $1,000. Additional winners will pocket $500, $300, $200 or $100 as runner-up. The discounted entry fee of $25 expires Sept. 10. Entries received after that date will be $50. Entries are limited to the first 50 teams (a team is limited to 4 members) and everyone must submit a written application. Applications to enter the competition are available online at www.chilicookoffofurbana.com

Take advantage of the early discount and shake out those aprons, get out those pots and pans and create the best chili in Champaign County!

The festival is sponsored by the Monument Square District and is held in conjunction with the Hoopla Parade featuring the Dayton Antioch Shriners and their miniature vehicles. Applications for the parade are available on the Festival website and 4-H groups, ball teams, scouts, church groups and area bands are invited to join the fun.

“This is truly a family affair – something for everyone,” said Chairman Bean. “ To ensure a safe environment, we will adhere to all COVID protocols in place at the time of the event.”

Plans set for the fall

