COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, April 6

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10:30 a.m., Commission Conference Room, county Community Center, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Wednesday, April 7

Preschool Storytime: Children 3 years through kindergarten will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and learning with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Thursday, April 8

Baby Bounce: Babies 6 weeks through 12 months and their caregiver will enjoy working on developmental milestones with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Urbana City Council: BR-1 Zoning Updates-Committee at 5 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new or gently used Legos or money to buy Legos welcome.

Champaign County Board of Elections: monthly meeting at 9 a.m. in board office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Urbana Shade Tree Commission: 6:30 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building

Friday, April 9

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Coloring for Relaxation: 3-4 p.m., for ages 13 and older, Mechanicsburg Public Library. Stop by library anytime during the hour and relax by coloring. All materials provided.

Godzilla vs. Kong PG-13: 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Saturday, April 10

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., for ages 13 and older, Mechanicsburg Public Library. Meets at this time each Saturday. For those who enjoy art and storytelling of Japanese manga and anime.

Godzilla vs. Kong PG-13: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana