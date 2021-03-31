Weidmann offers students opportunity

Weidmann Electrical Technology Inc. recently offered two local high school students the opportunity to work part time while finishing their senior year. Childhood friends, Dawson Cohn and Gavin Adams heard about the work study program through friends and liked the idea of working for a local manufacturer.

Dawson is a student at Ohio Hi-Point in the Automotive program and Gavin attends Ohio Hi-Point’s Business Program at Graham High School. Both officially signed their letters of intent to become part-time employees on Thursday, March 18. The two work approximately 20 hours a week while also attending school. Weidmann works with them to accommodate their current school schedules and have the capability to offer various shift options.

Weidmann’s HR Assistant, Jessica Engi said, “Their interviews are what set them apart. They interviewed really well.” Students like Cohn, who have an interest in entering the workforce after graduation, can apply to become a full-time employee with Weidmann. They also work with students to allow them to work part-time while attending college, which is what Adams hopes to do. After graduation he will be attending Ashland University majoring in Business Administration and Manufacturing Management.

Engi encourages local students to know they have options after graduation. “Whether a student enters a career path or completes a college education, we want them to know we have opportunities that range from entry-level to technical careers,” she said.

Engi noted that as a local manufacturer willing to hire high school students starting at age 16, they seek candidates with hobbies or interests that align with those of a manufacturer, hands-on learners, those that enjoy working on cars, are mechanically inclined or have a career goal to work in a technical field. Weidmann currently has two part-time positions available for local, high school students. These students can receive part-time benefits which include hiring bonuses, paid time off, paid holidays and clothing reimbursement programs.

Weidmann is an active member of the Champaign County Manufacturing Council. The Manufacturing Council and the Champaign Economic Partnership (CEP) provide all five county schools with Business Liaison Ashley Cook. She works with Champaign County high school students to provide them opportunities to work with local employers, gain real world experience and make connections that can offer career paths after graduation. Cook wants local students to know there are part-time opportunities available in their areas of interest.

“Not every student wants to work in retail or restaurants, and we want to give those students options in fields they enjoy,” Cook said.

These opportunities can turn into career paths for many. CEP Director Marcia Bailey is grateful for employers like Weidmann. “The partnership between our local manufacturers and area high schools has allowed our workforce to grow. We want to ensure Champaign County students consider staying in our communities after graduation to begin their careers,” Bailey said.

Weidmann is a 140-year-old, family-owned business that manufactures board and paper insulation to transformer manufacturers around the world. They opened their Urbana facility in 2010 and have 135 employees spanning over a three-shift operation. The company has been a great asset to the community and is actively engaged in the county, according to CEP.

They are currently looking to fill a variety of positions and encourage students to seek opportunities by visiting their job page: https://www.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wicor or by contacting Business Liaison Ashley Cook at acook@ohiohipoint.com.

Pictured from from left are Gavin Adams, Jessica Engi, Dawson Cohn, Ashley Cook and Marcia Bailey. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/03/web1_Weidmann.jpg Pictured from from left are Gavin Adams, Jessica Engi, Dawson Cohn, Ashley Cook and Marcia Bailey. Submitted photo

Urbana company hires local seniors

Submitted story

Information from Champaign Economic Partnership.

Information from Champaign Economic Partnership.