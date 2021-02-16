City of Urbana’s curbside recycling program delayed by one day during the week of Feb. 15 due to storm

Note from the city:

Due to this week’s winter storm, the City of Urbana’s Curbside Recycling Program which is operated by Rumpke will operate on an adjusted schedule during the week of February 15, 2021. All curbside recycling routes within the City of Urbana will be delayed by one day. The Tuesday curbside recycling route will move to Wednesday, February 17, 2021; the Wednesday curbside recycling route will move to Thursday, February 18, 2021; the Thursday curbside recycling route will move to Friday, February 19, 2021; and the Friday curbside recycling route will move to Saturday, February 20, 2021. Weather permitting, the regular curbside recycling schedule will resume during the week of February 22, 2021.