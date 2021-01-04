Urbana police investigate Sunday crash

Urbana police are investigating a crash that destroyed three vehicles and hospitalized the lone driver on Sunday in the 500 block of East Court Street.

Police Chief Matt Lingrell said Alexis Glover, 25, of Urbana, was eastbound when the 2011 Nissan she was driving veered to the north side of the street and crashed head-on into a parked 2017 CR-V, which then struck a 2016 Mazda parked behind it. The crash occurred in front of 524 E. Court St.

Urbana police and EMS/fire personnel responded at 10:15 p.m. EMS/fire personnel extricated an unconscious Glover from the vehicle, treated her, then transported her to Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital, from which she later was transferred to Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

Police believe speed was a factor and are awaiting lab results and an interview with Glover before charges are filed.

Lingrell said the crash resulted in the three vehicles landing several feet eastbound, the CR-V on its top. Fraley’s Towing removed the vehicles. The initial investigation was completed and the scene cleared after 3 a.m. Monday.

A crash in the 500 block of East Court Street destroyed three vehicles and sent the lone driver to the hospital on Sunday. Submitted photos