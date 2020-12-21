Giving Christmas Tree gifts ready for delivery

Urbana Police Officer Logan Dunn is one of the members of FOP Urbana Lodge 93 getting ready to deliver Christmas gifts to Urbana youngsters. This year was the 11th year the Urbana lodge, in conjunction with the police division, asked the community to help put presents under the Giving Christmas Tree for deserving children. With gifts in hand, lodge members will start knocking on doors and ringing door bells starting Wednesday.

