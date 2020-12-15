Bike path eligible for $3,000 donation

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Simon Kenton Pathfinders (SKP) were unable to hold the annual bike ride this year, which is their major fundraiser of the year. Therefore, an anonymous donor came forward on December 10, offering a fund-raising challenge in the amount of $3,000 to the organization to assist with the maintenance costs of the trail and equipment.

According to Jim Cook, SKP president, “We are a local volunteer group which built and maintains the Simon Kenton Trail. This was a wonderful Christmas surprise for our group and is greatly appreciated! 2020 has certainly been a difficult year for not only individuals but many nonprofit groups such as ours who rely on donations and grants to maintain our trail and equipment.”

The Simon Kenton Trail is a 32-mile multi-use trail that extends from the Heritage Center in Springfield to the Carter Avenue trail head in Bellefontaine.

Additionally, there is a short spur from the Urbana Depot to the Champaign Family YMCA. The SKP built and maintains the trail sections in Champaign and Logan counties.

Currently, the Simon Kenton Trail connects to the Little Miami Scenic Trail in downtown Springfield. This allows users to further connect to the nearly 400 miles of dedicated bike trails in southwest Ohio, as well as to the Ohio to Erie Trail, which traverses the state, from the Ohio River in Cincinnati to Lake Erie.

The Pathfinders must match the $3,000 with donations from members, users or other interested individuals, corporations, local businesses or organizations by December 31, 2020. Each dollar donated during this time will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to the $3,000 amount. Donors can help make this happen by making a donation payable to:

Simon Kenton Pathfinders
P.O. Box 91
Urbana, OH 43078

Simon Kenton Pathfinders

P.O. Box 91

Urbana, OH 43078

Donations can also be made online by going to the PayPal link on the SKP website:

https://www.simonkentonpathfinders.org/2020-maintenance-challenge/

The Pathfinders are an all-volunteer group that uses 100% of the funds received for development and maintenance of the Simon Kenton Trail in Champaign and Logan counties. The group is a charitable non-profit 501(c)(3) organization.

Questions may be directed to Jim Cook, SKP president: simon.kenton.pathfinders@gmail.com.

Simon Kenton Pathfinders maintenance volunteer Brian Newman of Urbana mows along the trail this past summer. Equipment such as this mower requires annual maintenance and frequent upgrades. The trail is maintained by volunteers, but monetary donors are also needed.

