It’s a wrap: Buy local

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is encouraging residents to shop local and shop small for the holidays by offering gift wrapping as an incentive.

Shoppers who purchase items at a small Champaign County business can take those items to the Chamber office to be wrapped Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., now through December 22. The wrapping will be free to those with a receipt from a local business. Gift wrappers at the wrapping station will be checking receipts to verify that items are purchased locally.

In addition, the Chamber will be releasing local gift guides to promote local businesses this holiday season. Follow along on the Chamber’s Facebook page or online at champaignohio.com for local gift ideas.

“Shopping local is crucial to the economic success of our community and this year is even more important,” said Sara Neer, the Chamber’s executive director. “Avoid large crowds and ensure your money stays in your community this season by shopping local.”

Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of commerce and Visitors Bureau.

